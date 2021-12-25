49ers GM John Lynch Explains Controversial Social Media Activity

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch found himself at the center of a controversy on Friday night. For some reason, he liked a negative tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo.

The tweet that Lynch liked said: “Leave Jimmy in Nashville.”

Garoppolo has been steady for the majority of the 2021 season, but his performance on Thursday night was rough to say the least. Not only did he throw two interceptions, he missed fullback Kyle Juszczyk on what should’ve been a walk-in touchdown.

The 49ers ultimately lost 20-17 to the Titans. That loss could end up costing them when it comes to seeding in the NFC.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world started buzzing once it realized Lynch liked this tweet.

Lynch quickly went on social media to explain why he liked this post about Garoppolo. He claims it was an accident.

“Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet,” Lynch explained. “Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone. — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 25, 2021

This is obviously an awkward situation for Lynch and the 49ers. However, it’s worth noting that Lynch has always been a big believer in Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has not yet commented on Lynch’s controversial social media activity.