49ers Reportedly Make A Decision On QB Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2018 and he’s already played for four different franchises. It doesn’t sound like he will be moving on to a fifth in 2021, though.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Rosen at the end of the 2020 season. Rosen was signed off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad for the final two games of the season. While Rosen was active for those games, he did not see any action on the field.

The 49ers reportedly saw enough in practice to bring Rosen back for the 2021 season, though.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that the San Francisco 49ers have decided to bring Rosen back for another season.

“The 49ers are bringing back QB Josh Rosen, source says. Rosen, who spent most of this season on the Buccaneers’ practice squad, was an exclusive rights free agent, so it was up to the team to tender him an offer. They’ll officially do that soon,” the NFL Network insider reported on Sunday morning.

Rosen has completed 275 of his career 502 attempts for 2,845 yards, 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. However, he has not completed a pass since the 2019 season.