Kyle Shanahan Names The 49ers’ Starting Quarterback

Heading into last week’s NFL Draft, there appeared to be some doubts about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers.

Considering San Francisco was poised to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, it was understandable to wonder what that might mean for Garoppolo. However, after the Niners selected Trey Lance–and not Mac Jones or Justin Fields–it looked like Garoppolo was safe.

Now, head coach Kyle Shanahan has confirmed as much. Shanahan said Garoppolo is “definitely our starter” during a Monday afternoon appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

This is in line with what Shanahan said the day after picking Lance. The North Dakota State product is immensely talented, but needs seasoning before he can be an NFL starter.

"Jimmy is definitely our starter right now." Kyle Shanahan says the veteran is QB1 on the #49ers depth chart following the #NFLDraft. — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 3, 2021

Injuries have been Garoppolo’s major problem since joining the Niners. Still, the team trusts him to lead the way as Lance prepares to take over down the line.

It doesn’t appear that there will be any issues between the two either. San Francisco general manager John Lynch said last week that Garoppolo was the first person to reach out to Lance after the draft.

“One thing that was really heartwarming to me, I heard last night that Jimmy reached out [to Lance],” Lynch said. “Trey was here today, and Trey told us that the first text he got was from Jimmy Garoppolo. So that’s pretty special. I think it speaks to his class.”