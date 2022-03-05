49ers’ Latest Coaching Move Sparks Tom Brady Speculation

On Friday night, Adam Schefter announced that ESPN’s Brian Griese will join the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff for the 2022 season. His title will be quarterbacks coach.

This might just seem like a standard move by the 49ers, but it has led to a ton of speculation about Tom Brady’s future over the past 12 hours. That’s because Brady was actually teammates with Griese back at Michigan.

Of course, there’s no guarantee Griese will help the 49ers recruit Brady to the Bay Area. It’s definitely an interesting tidbit though.

“He turns 47 on March 18 (Lance is 21; Shanahan 42),” 49ers reporter Cam Inman said. “Started at Michigan ahead of Tom Brady. Hmmm.”

“Tom Brady also backed up Brian Griese in college,” Josh Dubow tweeted.

“Since Brian Griese and Tom Brady were at Michigan at the same time this clearly means Brady is coming to the 49ers,” Dr. Nirav Pandya said.

ESPN’s Mike Tannebaum recently declared that Brady will not be traded to another team this offseason. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumors from spreading.

Do you think Tom Brady will return to the NFL?