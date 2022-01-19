49ers LB Fred Warner Provides Encouraging Injury Update

San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner exited Sunday’s game with what at the time looked like a serious leg injury.

Warner assuaged fans’ fears on Monday when he apologized for the “scare” he gave them and said he’d be “good to go.” On Tuesday, he provided even more good news, telling reporters that his test results came back clean.

“I think just the fact that the MRI results came back great. It was good news for sure, and just the way I’ve been feeling gives me a lot of confidence for Saturday,” Warner said, via 49ersWebZone.com.

Warner went down with a non-contact injury, which always sparks concern that there could be torn knee ligaments.. However, Warner’s issue is with his ankle.

The All-Pro ‘backer explained that he aggravated a previous injury which he suffered against Cincinnati in Week 12

“When I did my ankle in Cincinnati, I still played the rest of the game even when it happened,” Warner said. “But yeah, it was a re-aggravation. I think that’s why it might felt worse this time around — just re-hurting an open wound kind of situation.”

If the 49ers are going to knock off the Packers in Green Bay and reach their second NFC title game in three years, they will need Warner to be healthy and effective.

Fortunately, it sounds like he’ll be ready come Saturday night.