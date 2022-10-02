49ers Legend Steve Young Reveals Where He Was Nearly Traded

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Steve Young's NFL career was languishing in Tampa Bay before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers before the 1987 season.

It took Young a few seasons to fully take over for Joe Montana in the Bay Area, but once he did, he won two MVP Awards and a Super Bowl as a starter. Now, Young is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It might never have happened, had he been dealt to the then-St. Louis Cardinals instead. Young told Rich Eisen that back in 1987, the Buccaneers and Cardinals had agreed on a trade to send him to St. Louis.

Young convinced Bucs owner Hugh Culverhouse to cancel the deal and eventually got the longtime executive to send him to San Francisco.

This isn't the only time Young was nearly trade somewhere in his career. At one point when he was with the 49ers, San Francisco was on the verge of trading him to the Los Angeles Raiders.

Thankfully for Niners fans, the deal fell through. Young eventually became the starter and the rest is history.