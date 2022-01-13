The San Francisco 49ers picked up a huge boost on Thursday when left tackle Trent Williams returned to the practice field.

Williams missed practice yesterday and did not play in San Francisco’s regular season finale last Sunday due to an elbow injury. Despite these absences, Williams had reportedly been assuring people he intended to be in the lineup for Sunday’s wild card game against Dallas.

“He made it clear he intends to play Sunday against the Cowboys, believing a brace and adrenaline will offset any remaining issues with the elbow,” ESPN’s Ed Werder said on Wednesday.

Obviously, having Williams out there today in any capacity is a welcome sign for the 49ers.

Trent Williams is back at 49ers practice. Big news — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 13, 2022

Williams has made the Pro Bowl every season since 2012, except for 2019 when he sat out due to a dispute with the Washington Football Team medical staff.

The 33-year-old blindside protector started 15 games in 2021 and has started 29 of 33 regular season games in his two seasons with the 49ers.

Williams and the 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on the road in the NFC wild card game on Sunday afternoon.