The 49ers Are Believed To Be Targeting 1 Player At No. 3

The San Francisco 49ers made the trade of the NFL’s offseason when they moved up to No. 3 overall in next month’s draft.

San Francisco, which already has Jimmy Garoppolo – for now, anyway – made the blockbuster move with Miami to move up in the first round of the NFL Draft. The 49ers are believed by most to be targeting a quarterback.

But which quarterback are they targeting?

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannebaum is convinced that the quarterback being targeted is former Alabama QB Mac Jones.

“Absolutely, I think Mac Jones will be the third pick in the draft,” Tannenbaum explained. “I think he is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan and that offense. He compares very closely to Matt Ryan. As we remember, Matt Ryan had a ton of success with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. Mac Jones is really good under center, play-action. He is a quick decision maker, which is really important with Kyle Shanahan. He has really good accuracy, and I think the one part about his game is he’s a better athlete than people give him credit for. He has some athleticism, and I think that will play really well in Kyle Shanahan’s system.”

The former NFL GM turned ESPN analyst isn’t the only one who feels this way. Many across the football world believe Jones will be the guy at No. 3 overall.

The 49ers appear to be leaning that way, too.

San Francisco’s top personnel will be traveling to Jones’ pro day over the pro day for Justin Fields. If that’s not a sign, we’re not sure what is.