49ers Made NFL History Through The First 3 Games

The San Fransisco 49ers made a unique piece of NFL history on Sunday night when fullback Kyle Juszczyk went into the end zone against the Green Bay Packers. He became the 11th unique member of this year’s team to score a touchdown this season, which is a league record.

According to Elias, the 2021 49ers are the first team since the NFL merger in 1970 to have 11 different players score their first 11 touchdowns of the season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has shown his roster’s versatility by plugging in his players in a variety of situations that have been successful.

Here’s each member of the 49ers that’s scored a touchdown, how it happened and in what game it took place:

Per Elias, #49ers are first team since NFL merger in 1970 to have 11 different players score their first 11 TDs of the season. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 28, 2021

Garoppolo and Lance are the only two players on the 49ers roster that have been directly involved in multiple touchdowns this season. However, 11 different players have actually waltzed into the endzone, resulting in the league record.

The 49ers diverse attack has been pivotal to the team’s success in 2021. San Fransisco has gotten off to a 2-1 start and would’ve been undefeated if not for a heroic last drive by Aaron Rodgers. Given the backfield injuries and the complex offensive sets from Shanahan, the Niners have handled the first three games with a tremendous amount of poise.

Time will tell if the 49ers can continue their historic run this upcoming Sunday and have a 12th different player score next against the Seattle Seahawks.

