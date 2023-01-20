49ers Make Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo For Cowboys Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Moments ago, the 49ers released their injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Though it's not really a surprise, Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Garoppolo has been out since Dec. 4 due to a broken foot. There have been some rumblings about him returning in the playoffs, but he's clearly not ready yet.

Last year, Garoppolo started for the 49ers in their wild-card win over the Cowboys.

Garoppolo completed 16-of-25 pass attempts for 172 yards with an interception. It was an underwhelming performance to say the least.

This time around, the 49ers will be led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Despite having a rough first half against the Seahawks, Purdy managed to throw for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his playoff debut last Sunday. He also had a rushing touchdown.

The 49ers are looking to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season.