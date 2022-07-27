49ers Make Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo For Practice

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo has been mentioned in trade rumors for months, and yet, training camp is finally here and he's still on the San Francisco 49ers.

Since the 49ers are clearly ready for Trey Lance to take the reins, Garoppolo's workout schedule for training camp will look a bit different than it has in the past.

David Lombardi of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Garoppolo arrived at the facility this morning for his throwing program. However, he won't be at practice since he's excused from training camp.

It's somewhat of an odd situation for both Garoppolo and the 49ers.

For now, Garoppolo will stick to this workout plan. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't expect that to change anytime soon.

"Jimmy knows we're going with Trey," Shanahan said Tuesday, via NFL.com. "Trey knows we're going with Trey. The team knows we're going with Trey and everyone likes both of those guys. It is what it is."

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. He was expected to have an active trade market, but it just never materialized.

Considering that Garoppolo's base salary for the 2022 season is $24.2 million, the 49ers will most likely have to figure out a solution fairly soon.