49ers Make Decision On RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The San Francisco 49ers have made a decision on restricted free-agent running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson, a former undrafted back out of North Texas, has made a major impact for the Niners these past two years. After running for 105 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, Wilson had a breakout season in 2020 (600 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns).

Wilson, a bulldozer back, provides a different element in the Niners’ backfield next to the speedster, Raheem Mostert. San Francisco clearly likes what the North Texas alum brings to its backfield.

The 49ers have signed Wilson to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He’ll have a chance to prove his worth and be in line for a lengthier contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

“The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that the team has re-signed restricted free agent RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal,” the team announced via 49ers.com. “… In 2020, Wilson Jr. led the team with 126 carries for 600 yards and seven touchdowns, all single-season career highs. He also tallied career highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (133) and receiving touchdowns (three).”

Take a look at some of Wilson’s highlights below.

Jefe is staying in The Bay. More 🎥 on https://t.co/vpdsX5I39D pic.twitter.com/JesHh6jFoM — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 27, 2021

The 49ers are hoping to bounce back this next season after a 6-10 campaign in 2020. First, the roster has to get healthy.

The Niners were hit hard with the injury bug this past season. It impacted players like Nick Bosa, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo. When healthy, San Francisco has one of the best rosters in football.

Resigning Jeff Wilson Jr. was an important step for the Niners ahead of the 2021 season. They got the deal done on Tuesday.