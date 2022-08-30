49ers Make Decision On Third Quarterback Roster Spot

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are keeping three quarterbacks on their roster to start the year, with one of them being 2022's Mr. Irrelevant.

Rookie Brock Purdy, who was the final pick of this year's NFL Draft, has beaten out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the third quarterback spot on the 49ers' roster.

Purdy will join starter Trey Lance and now-backup Jimmy Garoppolo in the San Francisco quarterback room for now.

Purdy, a two-time All-Big 12 performer at Iowa State, connected on 30-of-49 passes for 346 yards, one touchdown and one interception in three preseason games.

We'll see how long he'll stick on San Francisco's active roster. The 49ers could elect to roll with two quarterbacks once the regular season begins, with Purdy then being a candidate for the practice squad.

In the meantime, Sudfeld, who has played in four NFL regular season games in his career, will likely hook on with another team in some capacity.