49ers Make Decision On Veteran K Robbie Gould

The San Francisco 49ers will have a lot of important decisions to make this offseason after missing the playoffs. But at least they now have the contract situation with kicker Robbie Gould resolved.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are re-signing the veteran kicke. Per the report, it’s a two-year, $7.25 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

Gould’s new contract is well-deserved. The 38-year-old kicker recovered from last year’s down season with a much stronger 2020.

This year Gould has converted 19 of 23 field goal attempts (82.6-percent) and 36 of 38 extra points. Last year he converted only 74.2-percent of his field goals.

But Robbie Gould is still trying to get back to the incredible form he had in San Francisco between 2017 and 2018. In those two years, Gould converted an outstanding 96-percent of his field goals.

Gould led the league in field goals in 2017, and led the league in field goal percentage in 2018.

Getting back to the Pro Bowl has been a far greater challenge for Gould though. He has not been to the game, nor earned All-Pro honors since 2006 despite some terrific seasons.

Nevertheless, Gould has been consistent enough well into his late 30s to warrant another year or two in the NFL. All he has left to accomplish is win a Super Bowl.