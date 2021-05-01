Former Notre Dame star and current San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey will be in the Bay Area for at least two more years.

The 49ers announced on Saturday they’ve picked up McGlinchey’s fifth-year option for the 2022 season. He’ll have an opportunity to be in line for a big-time contract by then if he plays well these next two years.

“The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have exercised the fifth-year contract option on T Mike McGlinchey for the 2022 season,” the 49ers announced on Saturday, via 49ers.com. The 49ers took McGlinchey with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s manned their right tackle spot ever since. 49ers officially exercised the fifth-year option on OT Mike McGlinchey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

Mike McGlinchey has all the makings of being a star, but has yet to put it all together. The former Notre Dame offensive lineman excels in run-blocking schemes, but has struggled in pass protection throughout his career. Coming off an injury he sustained in 2019, McGlinchey struggled to bounce back in 2020.

Regardless, McGlinchey enters the 2021 season as the 49ers’ starting right tackle, where he’ll be responsible for eventually protecting rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco picked up another Notre Dame alum in this year’s draft. The Niners snagged former Fighting Irish offensive guard Aaron Banks, who’ll have an opportunity to compete for a starting position along SF’s offensive line.

The 49ers believe this could be an exciting year with a possible return trip to the Super Bowl on the line. McGlinchey’s play will a pivotal role in such a quest.