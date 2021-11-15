49ers Make Multiple Roster Moves Before Monday Night Game

Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers will try and shock the NFL world by taking down the newly-improved Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are on a mission to make a statement this evening. Odell Beckham Jr. will make his debut as the Los Angeles offense looks to put the NFL world on notice.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are in a major slump. They’ve dealt with a number of injures and can’t seem to find an identity this year. To get back on tract, San Francisco will need big performances out of Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the 49ers have made several roster moves. Most notably, they’ve moved veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the injured reserve. Safety Tony Jefferson, meanwhile, has been elevated from the practice squad to active roster.

“The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday the following roster moves: The following player has been activated from the team’s practice squad (standard elevations): S Tony Jefferson II The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List: WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. S Tavon Wilson.” The #49ers have made the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 15, 2021

The Mohamed Sanu news isn’t a good sign for the veteran wide receiver. He’s caught 15 passes for 177 yards this season. More important is the fact he serves as a veteran leader for the 49ers.

San Francisco has been seeking better leadership from its players all-season long. The Trey Lance addition appears to have sparked some sort of divide in the locker room and losing games has only strengthened such a divide.

The 49ers had better be careful tonight against the Rams or they’ll risk getting blown out on national television.