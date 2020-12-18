No team in the NFL has been decimated more by injuries this season than the San Francisco 49ers. A handful of stars for the reigning NFC champions are on injured reserve, but it’s possible that one of them will return before the end of the year.

George Kittle suffered a foot injury on Nov. 1 in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers immediately placed the All-Pro tight end on injured reserve after the injury was diagnosed.

Losing a playmaker like Kittle has been a devastating blow to Kyle Shanahan’s offense. He’s one of the few players at his position that has a knack for picking up a bunch of yards after the catch.

This week, San Francisco opened up the 21-day practice window for Kittle. Usually this is a sign that a player on injured reserve is about to return to the field. However, the 49ers won’t have their superstar pass-catcher on the field this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Moments ago, Shanahan told reporters that Kittle has been ruled out for Week 15.

Kyle Shanahan said George Kittle will not play this week. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 18, 2020

As long as Kittle doesn’t suffer any setbacks he should have a chance to play next weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco’s coaching staff might choose to be cautious with Kittle since the team is most likely going to miss the playoffs. On the other hand, Kittle is a fierce competitor and might want to rejoin his teammates before the season is over.