Just three days after signing with the San Francisco 49ers, veteran offensive lineman Spencer Long has retired from football.

Long was released by the Buffalo Bills on August 4. He spent the entire 2019 season with Buffalo, appearing in 14 games.

Long, who played guard and center in his NFL career, started 13 games at the pivot for the New York Jets in 2018. However, New York released the Nebraska product in the offseason after just one year of a four-year contract.

A third-round pick of Washington in 2014, Long played four seasons for the Burgundy and Gold. He appeared in 40 games, making 31 starts.

For his career, Long played in 67 games with 44 starting assignments.

Without Long, the 49ers might be in the market for some more veteran depth along the interior offensive line, particularly at center. Starting pivot man Weston Richburg is expected to start the year on the PUP list and could miss the first several games.

Ben Garland, who stepped in for Richburg when he was injured late in the 2019 season, will likely begin the year as the starting center.