49ers Owner Addresses Situation With Jimmy Garoppolo

As soon as the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, questions emerged about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the franchise.

During the 2019 season, Garoppolo completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Unfortunately, he spent the majority of the following season on the shelf due to an ankle injury.

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have stated several times this offseason that Garoppolo will remain on their roster for the 2021 season despite the addition of Lance. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the veteran quarterback’s future in the NFL.

In an effort to defuse any rumors involving Garoppolo, team owner Jed York spoke to Matt Maiocco on 49ers Talk about the quarterback situation heading into this fall.

York made it very clear that he’s comfortable with Garoppolo starting under center for the 49ers.

“We’ve talked about this internally,” York said on 49ers Talk, via NBC Sports. “If we’re in a situation where Jimmy goes out and takes us to a Super Bowl again and has an MVP-caliber season, and does it again, there are worse dilemmas to be in. And Jimmy certainly has the ability to do that.”

Though fans want to see Lance as the starter as soon as possible, York said keeping Garoppolo on the roster gives the coaching staff time to properly develop the North Dakota State product.

“So you don’t have to put the weight of the world on a rookie, whoever it was we were going to choose. And now that we know Trey is here, you don’t have to put the weight of the world on that kid’s shoulders. And he can grow into that position.”

The 49ers’ quarterback situation will be monitored closely throughout this offseason.