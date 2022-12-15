49ers Place Player On Injured Reserve Hours Before Game

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With a pivotal showdown against the Seahawks just a few hours away for the 49ers, the front office has decided to place defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve.

Ridgeway suffered a pectoral injury two weeks ago against the Dolphins. He's expected to miss several weeks.

In 12 games this season, Ridgeway has 28 total tackles and one sack. He played 26 snaps on defense in Week 13.

In addition to placing Ridgeway on injured reserve, the 49ers promoted cornerback Janoris Jenkins and wide receiver Willie Snead IV from their practice squad to the active roster.

With Ridgeway on injured reserve, the 49ers will lean on Arik Armstead, T.Y. McGill and Akeem Spence at defensive tackle. Former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw could potentially return from injured reserve in the coming weeks.

The 49ers can clinch the NFC West with a win over the Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.