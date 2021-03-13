49ers Player Is Reportedly Likely To Retire At 29

The San Francisco 49ers signed center Weston Richburg to a longterm deal back in 2018, thinking he would anchor the offensive line for years to come. Unfortunately, injuries have amassed for Richburg ever since.

Richburg signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract with the Niners ahead of the 2018 season, after he spent four years with the New York Giants. He started 15 games for San Francisco in the first year of his deal, proving his worth to the organization in the process.

Richburg was even better for the 49ers during the 2019 season, helping them along their Super Bowl run. But the center suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14 of the season, and hasn’t played a snap since.

The 29-year-old has underwent several surgeries over the past few years, making his road to comeback difficult. It appears he may have played his final NFL snap, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“#49ers restructured C Weston Richburg, creating $6.875M of room for the player who likely ends up retiring,” Rapoport tweeted Saturday morning.

Weston Richburg is entering the fourth year of his contract with the 49ers. He won’t play this season, meaning he’ll have ended up playing just two years on his five year deal.

This is obviously an unfortunate development for both Richburg and the 49ers.The 29-year-old Richburg is reportedly heading towards retirement.

San Francisco, meanwhile, restructured Richburg’s contract this to create a bit more cap space to utilize this off-season.