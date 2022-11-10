49ers Player Out For Season After Tearing His Achilles

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers defense took a major loss during practice on Wednesday.

Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett tore his Achilles tendon yesterday. As a result, he will miss the rest of the season.

This latest injury is another in a long line of health issues for Verrett. Since being drafted by the Chargers in the first round back in 2014, Verrett has incredibly only played in 40 games.

He had yet to appear in a game this season but seemed to be on the verge of returning from the torn ACL that cost him all but one game last year.

When he's been healthy, Verrett has been a terrific player, making the Pro Bowl in 2015 and playing a major role for the San Francisco secondary in 2020.

However, he will now miss all of 2022 after previously missing the entire 2018 season and playing in just one game each in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Just absolutely brutal luck.