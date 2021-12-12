49ers Player Ruled Out Sunday For Personal Reasons

The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals that could decide their season. But they’ll be without one of their key players on defense.

Per ProFootballTalk, 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson is out today. But it’s apparently for personal reasons rather than for an injury.

Johnson has appeared in every game for the 49ers this season but was supposed to get the start today. Deommodore Lenoir or Ambry Thomas are in line to get the start instead. Starter Emmanuel Moseley was recently placed on injured reserve, forcing Johnson to replace him.

In 12 games this season Johnson has 19 tackles, one pass defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He’s one of the team’s most experienced players on defense with 96 games played for them since 2014.

49ers’ CB Dontae Johnson has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a personal matter that is not injury related. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers play a Cincinnati Bengals team that already boasts a top 10 offense. Kyle Shanahan’s team would’ve been hard-pressed to win even with a healthy defense.

At 6-6, the 49ers would currently hold a wildcard spot if the NFL season ended today. But a loss would open the door for nearly a half dozen teams to jump them in the playoff standings.

The 49ers’ final four games after they play the Bengals will be against the Falcons, Titans, Texans and Rams. Most of those games are very winnable, which makes today’s game even more vital.

Will the 49ers defense be able to hold off the Bengals today?