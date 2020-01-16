49ers Player Updates Status Of TE George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is among the best pass catchers in the league, and is easily the best receiver on the team right now. But after being restricted in practice with an injury, there is some concern as to whether he’ll be able to play in the NFC Championship Game against the Packers on Sunday.

Luckily for 49ers fans, Kyle Juszczyk is here to assuage their concerns.

On Thursday’s edition of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Juszczyk explained there’s no need to be worried. Juszczyk implied that Kittle is being theatrical with his caution and that they don’t need to be concerned whether he’ll play.

“He likes his theatrics. I don’t think we have to worry about Kittle being out there.”

Kittle led the 49ers in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards from scrimmage despite missing two games.

He was limited to just three receptions for 16 yards in last weekend’s NFC Divisional Round win over the Vikings. But with the 49ers defense and running game doing more than enough to win the game on their own, Kittle’s limited production wasn’t a factor.

That may not be the case with the Green Bay Packers coming to Santa Clara this Sunday.

What kind of an impact will Kittle have on the NFC Championship Game?