49ers Players 'Prefer' Jimmy Garoppolo: Fans React

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo might have played his last down for the San Francisco 49ers.

However, many of his teammates reportedly would "prefer" if the coaching staff stuck with the veteran instead of Trey Lance.

At least that's what Houston sports radio host Sean Salisbury was told by someone close to the 49ers' current quarterback predicament.

"Sean Salisbury, on a Houston radio show, said he spoke to someone close to the #49ers QB situation who told him many of the #Niners players prefer Jimmy Garoppolo to start. This is maddening. I’m glad it will be over soon," said Marc Adams.

The drama surrounding the Niners simply won't end.

"Just like some players preferred Alex Smith to Pat Mahomes. . Sometimes players don’t know what [they're] talking about," a fan wrote.

"Exactly. Players like Vets and consistency. It’s Treys job to win the locker room over. This isn’t even a big deal," another fan commented. '

"The locker room wants to win. Of course they want Jimmy Garoppolo to start. He’s way better than Trey Lance and it’s all over all of the game film they all watch," one fan said.

It's up to Lance to change his teammate's minds. He can start by having a strong performance during training camp.