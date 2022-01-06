49ers Player’s Son Rushed To Hospital With Severe Symptoms

On Thursday afternoon, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and his wife, Devon, shared some scary news.

In a statement posted to her Instagram story, Devon said her son was taken to the hospital with serious COVID-19 symptoms.

“If you think COVID is a joke, this is out sweet G man in an ambulance today after I called 911 because he was lethargic, skin was gray, lips were purple, and he had a 103.5 temperature,” the message said.

“I’m crying even typing this. This is all SO SCARY. We are thankfully back home, but my family is very much in the thick of it. I’ll update you more soon. But this is literally my CRY for you to take COVID seriously.”

Devon Mostert, Raheem’s wife, urges everyone to take COVID seriously after their son was taken to the hospital with extreme symptoms. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6ZFrcO2EQ3 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 6, 2022

Thankfully, it sounds like their son will be okay following the traumatic experience. Hopefully he makes a full recovery and is back to normal very soon.

As COVID-19 rates rise around the country, the Mosterts are making a plea for those who aren’t taking the virus seriously.

Hopefully people listen.