The San Francisco 49ers need all the help they can get tonight, especially considering they’ll be down a few starting receivers. Former first-round pick wide receiver Kevin White is on the way.

The 49ers have promoted White from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football, per NFL insider Field Yates. White will finally have an opportunity to get back on the field.

The Niners will be down two starting receivers for tonight’s game. The much-improved Kendrick Bourne tested positive earlier this week – although it’s since been counted as a false positive – and will be required to isolate. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk has been identified as a close contact to Bourne, and will also be required to isolate.

San Francisco has already been hit hard with injuries this season. Now, they’ll be down even more starters for tonight’s game. As for White, he’ll have a chance to play a few reps on an injury-ridden offense.

Kevin White has already played in two games for the 49ers this season. He hasn’t made an impact on offense, but has taken a few reps on special teams. He has one kick return for 20 yards this season.

White may even get a snap on offense tonight with the 49ers being down several starting receivers.

The San Francisco 49ers face a tough task when they take on the Green Bay Packers during tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football.