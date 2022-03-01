Jimmy Garoppolo Is Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery

Jimmy Garoppolo battled through a couple of injuries toward the end of the 2021 season. Now that the offseason is here, the veteran signal-caller will go under the knife.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Garoppolo is expected to undergo shoulder surgery soon. His surgery is expected to sideline him until the summer, but it’s not expected to impact his trade status.

Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury during the San Francisco 49ers‘ win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

Schefter added that preliminary estimates have Garoppolo resuming throwing sometime prior to July 4. If he’s traded this offseason, he’d be able to work with the new coaching and medical staff.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2022

Considering he should be ready for training camp, Garoppolo should still have a few suitors this offseason.

While it’s unclear which team will make the strongest offer for Garoppolo at this time, trade talks are expected to heat up at the NFL Combine this week.

Garoppolo finished the 2021 season with 3,810 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

In his final press conference this season, Garoppolo sounded like someone who’s at peace with his future. He told reporters, “I’ve got no regrets from this year.”

We should find out fairly soon what’s next for Jimmy Garoppolo.