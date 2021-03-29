49ers Have Reportedly Made A Telling Pro Day Choice

When the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated a major trade this weekend up to the No. 3 slot in this year’s NFL Draft, it was clear they did so with the intention of drafting a quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence is going No. 1 overall to the Jaguars. After that, the New York Jets seem almost guaranteed to take BYU’s Zach Wilson.

That leaves San Francisco with a choice of three signal callers with the third overall pick: Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Both Fields and Jones will hold their Pro Days on Tuesday.

Judging by how the 49ers are handling the dueling workouts, one might infer Jones is ahead of Fields on the pecking order.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are heading to Tuscaloosa.

For QB-seekers, what to do when the Pro Days of Mac Jones at Alabama and Justin Fields at Ohio State both happen on Tuesday? I hear the Niners will split the baby, with Lynch and Shanahan expected to attend the Jones workout, while assistant GM Adam Peters likely will lead a small delegation in Columbus to scout Fields. Not sure I would infer huge meaning to that, but it could be significant. How I view it: Jones could be the leader, but it’s not over.

As for Lance, the strong-armed FCS prospect held his Pro Day earlier this month. There are some experts who think he, and not Jones or Fields, is the quarterback the 49ers covet.

We’ve only got one month to go until we find out for sure who is the QB of the future in San Francisco.