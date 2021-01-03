The 49ers Could Be Interested In 2 Notable Quarterbacks

The Jimmy Garoppolo experience could be coming to an end in San Francisco.

According to a report from ESPN on Sunday morning, there is a growing expectation that the 49ers will look to move on from Jimmy G., assuming there is a better option on the market.

Garoppolo struggled through an injury-riddled season in 2020. He helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019, but failed to make a leap to a new level in 2020. The 49ers’ offense struggled for most of the 2020 season.

“Most league insiders” believe that the 49ers will look to move on from their starting quarterback in the offseason, per ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen.

“Most league insiders believe” the 49ers will move on from Jimmy G if there is a better option, per @mortreport. pic.twitter.com/eLiE5GoVjZ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 3, 2021

If the 49ers do move on from Jimmy G., there could be some interesting options.

As pointed out by NFL insider Matt Lombardo, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could be options in San Francisco.

Wentz is reportedly interested in a trade out of Philadelphia, while Stafford’s future in Detroit is unclear. Both players could be good options for the 49ers this offseason.

Two names to watch here: Matthew Stafford, and Carson Wentz. San Francisco is well positioned, with $26 million in cap space currently, and the organization is eager to add a QB they can “win with rather than in spite of,” I’m told. #NFL https://t.co/M2F3pGZwXJ — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 3, 2021

The 49ers had terrible injury luck in 2020, but San Francisco will look to get back to contending in 2020.