49ers, RB Raheem Mostert Come To An Agreement

After a contract spat between the San Francisco 49ers and last year’s leading rusher Raheem Mostert, it looks like the two have come to an agreement.

According to Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler, the 28-year-old running back has finalized a new deal with the 49ers. The move effectively ends Mostert’s public request for a trade from the team.

Mostert was one of the breakout stars of the NFL playoffs this past year. After rushing for a career-high 772 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season, he added an eye-popping 220 yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers’ NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers.

While Mostert couldn’t replicate that production in the Super Bowl, his strong postseason had many suspecting that he was due for a deal. But when the 49ers wouldn’t give him one, he publicly called for a trade.

Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers. Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 27, 2020

Mostert went undrafted out of Purdue in 2015 and bounced around the league on practice squads and inactive rosters for six different teams over over the first year and change.

He joined the 49ers in 2016, but didn’t touch the ball until the following year. He never has yet to start a regular season game, but has seen his workload increase significantly over the past three seasons.

The 49ers have a pretty crowded backfield right now, but it certainly looks like Mostert is now primed for even more carries in 2020.