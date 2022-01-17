49ers Release Injury News For Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is pretty banged up heading into this weekend’s divisional playoff game against Green Bay.

Garoppolo was already dealing with an ailing thumb on his throwing hand, which he played through in the regular season finale as well as yesterday’s wild card playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

This afternoon, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Garoppolo suffered a slight sprain of his throwing shoulder during Sunday’s game.

The good news is Shanahan does not expect the new injury to keep Garoppolo out of practice on Wednesday.

Shanahan said #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a slight sprain of his throwing shoulder but should be able to practice on Wednesday. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 17, 2022

Garoppolo completed 16-of-25 passes for 172 yards and an interception in the 49ers’ 23-17 win at Dallas yesterday. The victory set up a trip to Lambeau Field and a rematch of the NFC Championship Game two years ago.

San Francisco won that meeting, destroying the Packers on the ground. We’ll see what strategy Shanahan tries to deploy on Saturday night in Green Bay.

It will be worth keeping an eye on Garoppolo early in the game, considering he’s dealing with injuries to his throwing hand and shoulder and the weather in Wisconsin will likely be cold and inhospitable.