49ers Release Official Injury Update On Nick Bosa

Just before the end of the first half in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, Niners defensive end Nick Bosa left the contest after taking a hit to the head.

San Francisco released an update on his status just after halftime.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Bosa is being evaluated for a concussion. The 49ers have officially designated him as out for the remainder of the game, after originally listing him as questionable.

Bosa left the contest late in the second quarter after running into one of his 49ers’ teammates during a play. As he tried to get after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, he stumbled and his helmet collided with the thigh of defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Once Bosa was able to get back to his feet, he went into 49ers’ injury tent on the sidelines. He eventually left the tent and went back into the locker room just before halftime, giving the crowd a thumbs up on his way.

The injury to Bosa is a huge blow to the 49ers defense. The Pro Bowler was a disruptive force for San Francisco’s pass-rush, tallying three tackles and half-a-sack before leaving the game.

Without Bosa for the rest of the afternoon, the Niners will have to adjust and find more creative ways to get pressure on Prescott.