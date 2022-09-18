49ers Release Official Trey Lance Injury Update Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Poor Trey Lance. The 49ers' second-year quarterback has had an awful start to the 2022 season.

Lance exited today's game against the Seattle Seahawks with what appeared to be a serious right ankle injury. He got rolled up on while finishing off a quarterback keeper.

It did not take long for the 49ers to rule Lance out for the remainder of the game.

Unfortunately, it looks like Lance is going to be missing a lot more than the rest of the afternoon, based on how that injury appeared in real time and on replays.

In addition to being ruled off, the 2021 first-rounder left the field with his ankle in an air cast, which is never a good sign.

Jimmy Garoppolo is in the game for the 49ers, who have to be thanking themselves they worked out a way to keep the veteran signal caller around just in case.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lance that he avoided serious injury.