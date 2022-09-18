49ers Release Official Trey Lance Injury Update Sunday
Poor Trey Lance. The 49ers' second-year quarterback has had an awful start to the 2022 season.
Lance exited today's game against the Seattle Seahawks with what appeared to be a serious right ankle injury. He got rolled up on while finishing off a quarterback keeper.
It did not take long for the 49ers to rule Lance out for the remainder of the game.
Unfortunately, it looks like Lance is going to be missing a lot more than the rest of the afternoon, based on how that injury appeared in real time and on replays.
In addition to being ruled off, the 2021 first-rounder left the field with his ankle in an air cast, which is never a good sign.
Jimmy Garoppolo is in the game for the 49ers, who have to be thanking themselves they worked out a way to keep the veteran signal caller around just in case.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lance that he avoided serious injury.