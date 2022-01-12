The 49ers Released A Quarterback On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card clash this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Before the team makes their way to the game, the Niners decided to do a little bit of roster housekeeping.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco released quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the 49ers added punter Ryan Winslow.

Bray, 30, joined San Francisco’s practice squad in late December and had spent just over two weeks with the team prior to his release on Wednesday. He remained on the practice squad for the duration of his time with the Niners.

The #49ers opened the practice window for RB Trenton Cannon off IR. Also, they restored S Doug Middleton to the practice squad from IR. They signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad and released QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 12, 2022

Prior to landing with the 49ers, Bray spent eight seasons with the Chiefs and the Bears.

An undrafted free agent out of Tennessee, Bray began his NFL career in Kansas City in 2013. His five-year tenure with the Chiefs was marred by injury and he threw just one pass for the franchise in 2017.

The following year, Bray signed with the Bears. He moved between the active roster and the practice squad during his three years in Chicago. He appeared in one game in 2020 and went 1-for-5.

Bray played for three seasons at Tennessee from 2010 to 2013. He played in 28 games for the Volunteers, completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 7,444 yards, 69 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

The 49ers will take on the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.