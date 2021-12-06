49ers Release Sunday Night Update On Trenton Cannon

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon left today’s game in an ambulance after getting injured on the opening kickoff.

Cannon’s head collided with a teammates’ knee after he missed an attempted tackle on the Seattle Seahawks’ return man. He was taken off on a stretcher and later diagnosed with a concussion.

Fortunately, the latest update from the 49ers is a positive one. According to the team, Cannon is in stable condition at a local hospital and will stay the night for further evaluation.

Considering how scary this situation looked in real time, this is the best possible news you could get at this moment.

From #49ers: Trenton Cannon is in stable condition and will stay the night at the hospital for further observation. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 6, 2021

The 27-year-old Cannon has played in 10 games for San Francisco after suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Cannon has carried the ball three times on the year for four yards while making nine special teams tackles, eight for the 49ers.

San Francisco (6-5) currently trails the 3-8 Seahawks 30-23 late in the fourth quarter.