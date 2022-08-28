49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced.

Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February.

He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final 53-man roster.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to get down to 53-man rosters, so Hollman will now be one of many players on the free market hoping for a call from a new team.

In 2019-20, Hollman appeared in 18 games for the Packers, making one start. He made 10 tackles and recorded three passes defensed.

The Toledo product spent last season on the practice squads with the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Houston Texans.