49ers Released Notable Wide Receiver On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned that Odell Beckham Jr would be signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Just a few minutes later, the Rams’ opponent on Monday night – the San Francisco 49ers – announced some wide receiver news of their own. According to multiple reports, the team is releasing a veteran wideout.

San Francisco reportedly released former third-round pick Jalen Hurd on Thursday afternoon. Hurd, who has had some brutal injury luck during his career, had plenty of promise went he entered the NFL.

He just couldn’t stay healthy and the team decided to move on.

Earlier this season, the 49ers placed Hurd on the injured reserve. General manager John Lynch spoke about Hurd’s tough road in the NFL thus far.

“Disappointed to be certain because it’s been a long journey for Jalen,” said 49ers GM John Lynch, via NBC Sports. “Year one was a stress fracture in his back that sidelined him for the year. Last year, right before the season, we had kind of been ramping him up, and bam, he goes and tears his ACL right before the year. So, that was disappointing.”

Perhaps a fresh start somewhere else will be exactly what Hurd needs to get his career back on track.

