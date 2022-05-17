49ers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers made some changes to their depth chart at tight end this Tuesday.

San Francisco announced that it signed tight end Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room for him, the team waived tight end Garrett Walston.

Fumagalli, 27, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with them before being waived.

After his stint with the Broncos ended, Fumagalli was picked up by the Houston Texans. Since that pairing didn't last long, he found his way back to the Mile High City in November 2020.

So far, Fumagalli has 14 career receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps he'll blossom into a role player now that he's on the 49ers.

Walston, meanwhile, will now have to find a new home in the NFL. He signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent last week.

The 49ers already have a star tight end in George Kittle. However, there may be a competition for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart during training camp.