49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a disheartening loss to the Seattle Seahawks yesterday that dealt a blow to their playoff hopes. But for one 49ers wide receiver, that loss will be his last weekend with the team.

On Monday, the 49ers announced that veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess has been released from the practice squad. Funchess was initially signed to the team’s practice squad on November 24.

The former Michigan star and second-round pick started the year 2021 on the Green Bay Packers. But he was cut in August after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Funchess has not played in a game since 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. He was with the Packers in 2020, but opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#49ers have released veteran WR Devin Funchess from their practice squad. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2021

Devin Funchess’ NFL career got off to a promising start with the Carolina Panthers in 2015. As a rookie, he contributed 31 receptions for 473 yards and five touchdowns as the Panthers went 15-1 and reached the Super Bowl.

In 2017, he looked prime for stardom after making 63 receptions for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. But after a down 2018, Funchess was let go and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts.

A broken collarbone limited Funchess to just one game in 2019. He had three receptions for 32 yards in Week 1 against the Chargers.

Funchess will now be looking for his third team in three years. And he doesn’t look any closer to getting back onto the field.

Have we seen the last of Devin Funchess on an NFL field?