49ers Reportedly Considering Major Addition To Defensive Line

The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, but general manager John Lynch wouldn’t mind adding a few reinforcements to that unit.

San Francisco shipped out All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner this offseason in exchange for a first-round pick. That pick ended up turning into Javon Kinlaw, who was an absolute stud for South Carolina.

Losing a player like Buckner might sting at some point this upcoming season, but the 49ers still have Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Ronald Blair, Dee Ford, D.J. Jones and Solomon Thomas.

Regardless of all the depth and firepower that San Francisco has on defense, the front office is still looking to improve. That’s why the reigning NFC champions brought in a former Pro Bowl defensive lineman for a visit.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are currently looking at Ziggy Ansah. The former first-round pick is going through a physical and COVID-19 testing with the team.

Injuries have been an issue for Ansah, but the 49ers might want to sign the BYU product to an incentive-laden deal.

During the 2019 season, Ansah had 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Seattle Seahawks. His best season came back in 2015, when he had 14.5 sacks for the Detroit Lions.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently announced that San Francisco also brought in Dion Jordan for a visit. It’s also worth noting that San Francisco’s current regime is very fond of defensive linemen from Oregon – Armstead and Buckner were both former Ducks.

The 49ers don’t need that much help on defense, but it’s possible the rich get richer before the start of the 2020 season.