49ers Reportedly Gave $279 Signing Bonus To Rookie QB – Here’s Why

The San Francisco 49ers came away with what many consider one of the best draft classes in the NFL last week. San Francisco also scored some of the top undrafted free agents – one of them being Division III QB Broc Rutter.

The former North Central College QB was a star at the Division III level, throwing for over 8,000 yards and 86 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The 49ers believe they may have found a diamond in the rough here. Rutter will likely serve as the No. 3 QB to start his NFL career.

Upon signing his undrafted free-agent contract, the former North Central College QB wasn’t supposed to receive a bonus. But after the 49ers finished the rest of their undrafted rookie bonus deals, just $279 was left over in the bonus pool.

To welcome him to the NFL, San Francisco decided to give the remaining $279 to Rutter as a bonus. The bonus total may be one of the smallest bonuses ever given in the NFL. NFL insider Tom Pelissero has the latest:

The #49ers had spent all but $279 of their undrafted rookie bonus pool last weekend … so they gave Division III QB Broc Rutter an unexpected welcome to the NFL gift. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EPpT0sS3nD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2020

At least the 49ers didn’t let the leftover bonus money go to waste.

The former Division III QB is certainly getting his NFL career started in a unique way.

Rutter will remember this experience for the rest of his life.