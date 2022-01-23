49ers Reportedly Get Encouraging Injury News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers gutted out a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night to lock up one of two spots in next weekend’s NFC Championship game.

However, that win didn’t come without a cost. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams sustained a right ankle injury during the contest that left him on crutches after the game.

Williams underwent X-rays following San Francisco’s victory and received his results on Sunday. Thankfully for the Niners, the tests on his right ankle came back negative, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports San Francisco.

Even with the injury, that appeared to take place in the third quarter of Saturday’s playoff game, Williams played 53 of the 49ers’ 54 offensive snaps. The one snap that he wasn’t on the field for was only because he had to go to the sidelines after reporting as an eligible receiver.

Williams’ positive diagnosis is a welcome sign for San Francisco, which relies on the 2021 All-Pro to power the Niners’ run game. The former first round pick has arguably his best NFL season this year and will be needed if the organization hopes to make the Super Bowl in a few weeks time.

Although the negative X-rays are good news for Williams, the 49ers will surely be keeping a close eye on the 33-year-old left tackle this week in practice. San Francisco should provide more information on his status as the week progresses.

The Niners will take on the winner of Rams-Buccaneers to determine who they will play in next Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.