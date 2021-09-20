49ers Reportedly Hosting 3 Notable Running Backs

The San Francisco 49ers have watched their running back room slowly get decimated over the last two weeks. With starter Raheem Mostert already out for the year and a handful of other players now dealing with injuries, the organization has decided to act accordingly and explore some potential options.

The Niners are reportedly bringing in three veteran, free-agent running backs in for visits this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller and T.J. Yeldon will meet the team in San Francisco in some capacity to determine if there’s a possible fit for any one of them this season.

Johnson poked around for opportunities this summer, ultimately landing on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in September after he was released by the Houston Texans in February. The Jags cut him loose just last week, leaving the reliable pass-catching running back without a place to play.

Miller last spent time with the Washington Football Team, but was released on August 15, well ahead of the final cut deadline. He’s played in just one game over the last two seasons, when he made two catches for six yards with the Chicago Bears in November of 2020.

Yeldon hasn’t appeared on the radar of many teams this summer, despite his six years of experience in the NFL. He last played in three games for the Buffalo Bills in 2020, but ultimately couldn’t find a spot to stay with the team as he lingered behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss on the team’s depth chart.

And T.J. Yeldon, as well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2021

All three running backs bring experience to the table, but each one would provide the 49ers with a different skillset. San Francisco isn’t committed to signing any of the three veterans so time will tell if Kyle Shanahan determines he needs one of them.

Right now, the Niners have Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon all listed as questionable on the latest injury report after Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mitchell hurt his right shoulder, Hasty suffered an ankle injury and Sermon sustained a concussion in the victory.

The timetable for all three players remains unknown, but for now, the 49ers just have newly acquired Trenton Cannon as the sole healthy running back on their active roster.