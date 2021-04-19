49ers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran NFL Running Back

The San Francisco 49ers prioritize having three or four capable running backs on the roster each and every season. It appears they’re looking to add another this off-season.

The Niners will reportedly host veteran free-agent running back Wayne Gallman on a visit this week. Gallman was superb for the New York Giants last season following Saquon Barkley’s unfortunate season-ending injury in Week 2.

In 15 games, the veteran back totaled 682 yards and six touchdowns on 147 carries over 15 games, 10 of which he started. He’d be a solid addition to the Niners’ backfield.

San Francisco brings back Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert, but lost Tevin Coleman and Jerrick McKinnon to free agency. Gallman fits the bill for what the Niners are looking for this off-season.

The San Francisco 49ers are well equipped to bounce back from a 6-10 campaign this past season. The year before, the Niners made a run to the Super Bowl before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Injuries was the primary reason San Francisco took a step back last year. As long as they’re healthy, the Niners should contend for the NFC West.

Wayne Gallman would be a superb addition to a backfield led by Mostert and Wilson. He wouldn’t get nearly as much playing time as he did in the Big Apple, but would likely have more success in the Bay Area.

The Niners will host the veteran free agent this week. If all goes well, Gallman could be the organization’s newest addition.