49ers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers would love to add some tight-end depth ahead of the 2021 season. Such depth addition could happen in coming days.

Free agent tight end Delanie Walker will work out for the 49ers on Wednesday, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo. Walker opted out of the 2020 season in light of the pandemic and to get 100 percent healthy, but was terrific for the Tennessee Titans in years prior.

Walker also already has a connection to the Bay Area. He played for the 49ers from 2006 to 2012. It wasn’t until he linked up with the Titans, though, that he became a dominant catching tight end.

Kyle Shanahan loves his double tight-end sets. He’d also like to find another prominent tight end to pair with George Kittle, both to create mismatch opportunities and just in case Kittle gets dinged up. If Walker impresses on Wednesday, it looks like he could be headed back to the Bay Area for the 2021 season.

The 49ers’ 2021 offense has the potential to be better than the 2019 version.

Either Jimmy Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance will have George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel to work with in the passing game. Raheem Mostert returns to lead a loaded backfield which added former Ohio State star Trey Sermon in the 2021 NFL Draft.

There are still concerns along the offensive line, primarily in the interior. But the Trent Williams signing was key, and both tackle spots should be close to terrific.

It looks like the Niners aren’t done just yet, either. Walker could be the next San Francisco addition, depending on how he performs on Wednesday.