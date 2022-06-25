49ers Reportedly Receive Encouraging Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Recovery

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

This offseason has been a bit unusual for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only is he recovering from shoulder surgery, he's dealing with constant trade rumors.

Although a trade involving Garoppolo isn't imminent at this time, the latest update on his rehab process is encouraging.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Garoppolo remains "on schedule" in his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Additionally, Garoppolo's timetable for throwing hasn't changed. The expectation is that he'll throw over the next few weeks.

Earlier this month, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo was officially excused from minicamp because of his rehab.

With training camp set for late July, the 49ers will have to make a decision on Garoppolo fairly soon. If they can't find a trade partner, he'll most likely practice with the rest of the team.

“I’ll think about that when that day comes,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “But if Jimmy’s under contract with us and he’s healthy, right now, I would see him coming to practice unless we trade him.”

Garoppolo, 30, finished the 2021 season with 3,810 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.