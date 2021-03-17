49ers Have Reportedly Released Veteran Wide Receiver

One day after he was officially returned to the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is now a free agent.

Goodwin was originally traded from the 49ers to the Philadelphia Eagles last April. However, in late July, he announced he would be opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Goodwin reverted back to the 49ers yesterday. On Wednesday, the team released the 30-year-old speedster.

The #49ers released WR Marquise Goodwin, according to a league source. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 17, 2021

Despite sitting out last year, Goodwin has said he intends to play again in 2021. He could wind up being a quality cheap addition for a team in need of speed on the perimeter.

In 2019, Goodwin caught 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown in nine games. His best season came in 2017, when he caught 56 balls for 962 yards and a pair of scores.

Goodwin was originally a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills out of Texas in 2013.