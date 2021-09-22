49ers Are Reportedly Releasing Notable Tight End

Former wide receiver Jordan Matthews’ conversion to tight end hit another detour today when he was released by the San Francisco 49ers.

A second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2014, Matthews played wide receiver up until this offseason, when he announced he was making the position switch. The Vanderbilt alum bulked up in anticipation of his new role.

Matthews was signed by the 49ers in late July and spent training camp with the team. He was released in the final round of cuts, but then re-signed to the practice squad.

Today, he was dropped from the practice squad as the team added running back Chris Thompson and defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough.

San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Chris Thompson and DL Eddie Yarbrough to the team’s practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released TE Jordan Matthews. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

Given the fact that Matthews has been signed and released by the 49ers multiple times over the last two years, it’s entirely conceivable the team could bring him back at some point when a spot opens on the practice squad.

In the meantime, the 29-year-old pass catcher will likely try to find workouts with other teams. For his career, Matthews has recorded 274 receptions for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in 75 games.

All of those statistics have come at the wide receiver position.