49ers Reportedly Sign Former Michigan Football Star

After starting his NFL career in Oakland with the Raiders, former Michigan star Maurice Hurst Jr. is returning to the Bay Area.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hurst announced that he is signing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Based on the wording, the 25-year-old defensive tackle is definitely looking forward to playing on their defense.

“49ers Let’s Go to Work!!” Hurst wrote. “This defense is about to go crazy!! Time to eat!”

Hurst started three of 11 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He finished the season with 27 tackles, 0.5 sacks, six QB hits, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

As a defensive tackle at Michigan, Maurice Hurst Jr. was one of the best Jim Harbaugh has ever had. In 2017, Hurst had 59 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. For his efforts, he earned First-Team All-Big Ten and consensus All-American honors.

The Raiders wound up drafting Hurst 140th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the Raiders, Hurst has made his presence felt. He has played in 40 games, starting 17, and had 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons.

To date, Hurst has 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and 8.0 sacks.

He now joins a 49ers defense that is coming off a down year, but may be among the best in the league if everyone is healthy.

What kind of an impact will Maurice Hurst Jr. have for the 49ers?